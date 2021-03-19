27
Vote
2 Comment
"If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed"
~ Admiral McRaven

Simple, yet super powerful advice! With 30 years in the Navy, McRaven has seen and done it all so his book is full of phenomenal advice that everyone can use.

Check out the best ideas from his book "Make Your Bed" in this animated summary!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Kosio: I wonder how the members of the Hilton family are making their beds! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by highperformance
4 hours ago

LOL I doubt too many of them would read the book, let alone watch my video, so overall, I'm not too concerned to be honest :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company