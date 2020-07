This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Coaching and mentoring are vital to improving the numbers of women and minorities that succeed in tech, says speaker and tech leader at Red Hat, Margaret Dawson

Posted by estherschindler under Self-Development

by: AmyJordan on July 17, 2020 4:40 am

From https://www.kaspersky.com

