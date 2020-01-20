I talk about my three words (observing, analyzing, monetizing) for 2020.
Show notes:
My notebooks - Instagram photo
Fizzle [my referral link]
My three words for 2020 - Instagram photo
Chris Brogan’s post, My 3 Words for 2020
Listen to the episode (12 minutes into the show), for answers to my question:
Grow Your Podcast Audience, Get Paid for Consulting, and Run PPC Ads (FS337) - Fizzle podcast
Jean Moroney’s post, The Roles of Thinking, Observing, and Learning in Gaining Knowledge
Related: My post, My 3 Words for 2019
My Three Words [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on January 20, 2020 2:04 am
