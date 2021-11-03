16
It’s said that one reason why some people procrastinate is because they have a tendency to want things to be perfect. As someone who is a High D on the DISC assessment, a Type One on the Enneagram, and a “Stickler” Saboteur in Positive Intelligence, I agree with that observation! Here’s my advice…


Written by lyceum
2 hours 9 minutes ago

Rachel: What is a “Stickler” Saboteur in Positive Intelligence? ;) I agree with point 3 in your post. I have no problem with doing marketing for clients and giving sound pieces of advice regarding new media, but I feel a bit awkward to market myself and my services. I think I have found a solution to it now... :)

Best Premises,

Martin
