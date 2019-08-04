Today marks one year since I’ve been at Inspire To Thrive full time. Many people think I work from home in my pj’s but those that know me know that I’m out and about with clients on many days since I left the day job.



Of course, there are a few days I’m home and can be found on my side deck or desk with Hunter by my side working away on the laptop. Those days have become less over the year as I gained more clients and worked at their locations.



When I first started, I planned on being home on Mondays and Fridays to do work on the computer and meet with clients Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That quickly changed as appointments changed and client needs developed.

