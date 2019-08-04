16
Today marks one year since I’ve been at Inspire To Thrive full time. Many people think I work from home in my pj’s but those that know me know that I’m out and about with clients on many days since I left the day job.

Of course, there are a few days I’m home and can be found on my side deck or desk with Hunter by my side working away on the laptop. Those days have become less over the year as I gained more clients and worked at their locations.

When I first started, I planned on being home on Mondays and Fridays to do work on the computer and meet with clients Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That quickly changed as appointments changed and client needs developed.



Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: We will keep in touch! ;) Take care and get well. Do you drink tea with honey for your cold?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa. Congratulations to your anniversary! I look forward to our conversation on my podcast, in the near future...

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

Thank you Martin :) Yes, that would be good. I have to get over my cough from vacation. You know how to reach me :) Have a great rest of the evening there.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
3 days ago

Happy freedomversary, Lisa!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Dave: Interesting new word!

I would like to have you as a guest on my podcast in the near future, as the next featured BizSugar member. Have you listened to my conversation with Gail Gardner?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 days ago

Thank you Dave! I can't believe a year has already gone by so fast!
- 0 +



