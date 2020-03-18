18
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the accident that changed my life forever. Looking back on that day, my biggest accumulative takeaway is that we can overcome anything. Setbacks will happen, but we cannot be victims of our circumstances.


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Rachel: I almost couldn't watch the picture! More power to you!

Best Premises,

Martin
