This week marks the 20th anniversary of the accident that changed my life forever. Looking back on that day, my biggest accumulative takeaway is that we can overcome anything. Setbacks will happen, but we cannot be victims of our circumstances.
Overcoming Obstacles: Reflecting on The 20-Year Anniversary of The Accident That Changed My Life Forever
