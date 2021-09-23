"Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day-if you live long enough-like most people, you will get out of life what you deserve.”
~ Charlie Munger, Poor Charlie's Almanack
Charlie Munger is not only Warren Buffett's business partner, but a phenomenal investor himself, a self-made BILLIONaire and an overall extremely wise and thoughtful individual. So when he talks, most people listen. And when most of his wisdom get collected in a single book, it is a must-read.
Check out the best ideas from the Munger's best-seller!
Poor Charlie's Almanack Summary & Review (Charles Munger) - ANIMATED
Posted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
September 23, 2021
