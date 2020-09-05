In this episode, Martin and I discuss a few of our favorite fiction and non-fiction works that we think deserve even wider attention. We also mention an interesting website called Writ Large about books that have changed the world. Enjoy and let us know what you think.
Reading Books in a Foxhole [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://the-secular-foxhole.captivate.fm 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on September 5, 2020 8:11 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments