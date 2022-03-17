28
Robert Tracinski on Workism [podcast]

Robert Tracinski visits us again to expand on three of his recent articles, published in Discourse Magazine. We have a stimulating, thought-provking discussion. Why don’t you listen in?


Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

Swiss basic income campaign sets ‘Guinness’ record
The Case for Neo-Classical Liberalism
The Need for a Culture of Achievement
In Defense of “Workism”
What Does Ayn Rand Have to Offer to Our Era?
“My Work Done My Way”
‘Cost Disease Socialism’ and the Crisis of Our Time


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
4 hours ago

Hi Martin, interest topic and I loved the question "what if nobody works?" I will go back to listen to more later when I have the time. Great topic!
Written by lyceum
2 hours 12 minutes ago

Thanks for listening! I appreciate it very much! Thanks for your feedback and for mentioning the question!

Best Premises,

Martin
