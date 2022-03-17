Robert Tracinski visits us again to expand on three of his recent articles, published in Discourse Magazine. We have a stimulating, thought-provking discussion. Why don’t you listen in?
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Swiss basic income campaign sets ‘Guinness’ record
The Case for Neo-Classical Liberalism
The Need for a Culture of Achievement
In Defense of “Workism”
What Does Ayn Rand Have to Offer to Our Era?
“My Work Done My Way”
‘Cost Disease Socialism’ and the Crisis of Our Time
