This is a once in a generation time of uncertainty for small business leaders. Owners are trying to navigate an ever-changing market while inspiring their team with an updated mission of their company.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I interviewed Sean Covey, who is the president of FranklinCovey Education. He is the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal bestselling author who contributes the 30th anniversary updated version of his father, Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”.

