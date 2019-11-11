As an entrepreneur, you always face demands on your time and attention. You start each day feeling like a future titan. Then two minutes into your workday, you resemble something closer to a sooty and bruised firefighter.
“This is what entrepreneurship looks like when it’s working,” you mutter. The constant roller coaster of highs and lows both excites you and exhausts you. And, when someone says you should be working “on your business” instead of “in your business” it’s all you can do not to scream.
Are you with me?
Self-Reliant Entrepreneur Book Review Helps Grow your BusinessPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on November 11, 2019 11:16 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments