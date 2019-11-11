As an entrepreneur, you always face demands on your time and attention. You start each day feeling like a future titan. Then two minutes into your workday, you resemble something closer to a sooty and bruised firefighter.

“This is what entrepreneurship looks like when it’s working,” you mutter. The constant roller coaster of highs and lows both excites you and exhausts you. And, when someone says you should be working “on your business” instead of “in your business” it’s all you can do not to scream.

Are you with me?

