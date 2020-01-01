17
Shut Up And Write

We have the best intentions. But, deep thinking, non-immediate revenue-generating, non-linear projects are often pushed toward the bottom of the list in favor of seemingly timely, sometimes important, easily justifiable stuff. ‘Life gets in the way’ or ‘life happens’ as they say.


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing your story. I am struggling with procrastination now and then. Like now, I have a bit of a cold and my energy is bit lower. I will then postpone the recording of new episodes of my podcasts. In a way it is a legit reason for waiting, as my voice will sound a bit off than my regular sound.

But maybe I should record another episode and refer to your blog post? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
2 hours 13 minutes ago

Hi Martin,

That's going to be your call. It's always a delicate balance, consistency is key, however, I will always say that you need to take care of yourself, first.

Thanks for the comment and if/when you do decide to record your next podcast, we'll always be appreciative of a shout-out.

Happy New Year!

Best,

Rachel
