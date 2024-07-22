I will discuss Leonardo da Vinci’s drawing, the Vitruvius Man, in upcoming live-streaming sessions. Talking about this symbol of the ideal man, read the post, Total Life Changes Honors Gabriela Ortiz With Vitruvian Award. I have received the opportunity to check out a forthcoming AI product / service, provided my TLC.
In the next episode of Pluck the Day, I will talk about affiliate and referral marketing, and how you could integrate this money making activity in your daily worklife.
Signs and Symbols of the Vitruvian ManPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on July 22, 2024 10:21 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments