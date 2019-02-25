28
Vote
0 Comment

Spring forward [podcast]

Spring forward [podcast] - http://presentation.libsyn.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From http://presentation.libsyn.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on February 25, 2019 11:03 am
Soon spring time... Have you promised to be a toastmaster at a wedding, hold a speech on your birthday, or at a graduation party? How do you start and end your speech?

Carina and Martin are discussing how you can get help in this situation, and they give tips and pieces of advice.

Read more about this topic in Carina's blog post (in Swedish), Hålla tal – hur gör jag?

Show notes:

Toastmasters International
Objectivist Voices Toastmasters Club
Gothenburg Toastmasters Club



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop