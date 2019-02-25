Soon spring time... Have you promised to be a toastmaster at a wedding, hold a speech on your birthday, or at a graduation party? How do you start and end your speech?
Carina and Martin are discussing how you can get help in this situation, and they give tips and pieces of advice.
Read more about this topic in Carina's blog post (in Swedish), Hålla tal – hur gör jag?
Show notes:
Toastmasters International
Objectivist Voices Toastmasters Club
Gothenburg Toastmasters Club
Spring forward [podcast]
From http://presentation.libsyn.com 2 days ago
February 25, 2019
