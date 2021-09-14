16
"I suggest that you become obsessed about the things you want; otherwise, you are going to spend a lifetime being obsessed with making up excuses as to why you didn't get the life you wanted."

Love him or hate him, Cardone has achieved quite the success. He shares a lot motivational stories and practical advice on what it takes to achieve your goals in his best-seller "The 10X Rule". Check out this animated summary of his best ideas from the book!


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Kosio: It is time to revisit this book. Talk to you soon! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
