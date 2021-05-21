"As long as you are alive, you will either live to accomplish your own goals and dreams or be used as a resource to accomplish someone else's."
~ Grant Cardone
A powerful quote from the infamous "The 10X Rule" book by Grant Cardone. If you want to take your business (and your life) to a whole new level, and do it fast, this book is a must-read. Part inspiration, part step-by-step guide, it is quick, but powerful read. Check out the best ideas in this animate summary!
The 10x Rule Summary & Review (Grant Cardone) - ANIMATED - YouTubePosted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on May 21, 2021 11:42 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments