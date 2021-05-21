16
Vote
0 Comment
"As long as you are alive, you will either live to accomplish your own goals and dreams or be used as a resource to accomplish someone else's."
~ Grant Cardone

A powerful quote from the infamous "The 10X Rule" book by Grant Cardone. If you want to take your business (and your life) to a whole new level, and do it fast, this book is a must-read. Part inspiration, part step-by-step guide, it is quick, but powerful read. Check out the best ideas in this animate summary!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company