Whether you have a blog, run a business or if you just prefer to create your own t-shirts for personal use, if you’re a beginner, you might feel a bit lost at t-shirt making.



Questions may run through your mind if you are starting a tshirt business, such as:



What if I don’t know anything about designing t-shirts?

Can I do this without spending any money upfront?

I have no skills whatsoever. How am I supposed to figure this out?

Where do I sell my t-shirts at low or no cost?



The good news is that regardless of where you’re at in your t-shirt designing journey, you can start doing this right away, even with no skills or budget to start with.

