"It's not the big things that add up in the end; it's the hundreds, thousands, or millions of little things that separate the ordinary from the extraordinary."



― Darren Hardy, The Compound Effect



The Compound Effect is a fantastic and highly MOTIVATIONAL book. But, you cannot pay your bills in motivation (no yet at least!), so let's talk implementation and action steps.



How do you APPLY the advice from this personal finance and self-help best-seller? Let's find out!

