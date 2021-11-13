"It's not the big things that add up in the end; it's the hundreds, thousands, or millions of little things that separate the ordinary from the extraordinary."
― Darren Hardy, The Compound Effect
The Compound Effect is a fantastic and highly MOTIVATIONAL book. But, you cannot pay your bills in motivation (no yet at least!), so let's talk implementation and action steps.
How do you APPLY the advice from this personal finance and self-help best-seller? Let's find out!
The Compound Effect - Not Sure What The Action Steps Are? TRY THIS - YouTubePosted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on November 13, 2021 11:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments