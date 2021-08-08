24
Small, Smart Choices + Consistency + Time = RADICAL DIFFERENCE - that is the key to success, both in business and in life! Watch this animated summary of Darren Hardy's "The Compound Effect" to see how to take advantage of these powerful ideas!


Comments


Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Kosio: I will tell you in an email, how I heard about this book. As you point out, it has been well received in the financial field and the personal development area.

All the Best,

Martin
