The Hidden Anxiety of COVID-19

It would be challenging to find anyone who has not been impacted by the new normal, regardless of their circumstances. Therein lies the hidden anxiety of COVID-19. The impact can be subtle, but still stressful. We are experiencing change. Change causes stress. Our body reacts.


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Rachel: Take care out there in cyberspace! A little stress is good for you, too much is deadly. I see opportunities for the future. At the moment, it feels like a flux, now and then. Thanks for sharing your story. We should have a conversation on my podcast, sometime in the near future... :)

All the Best,

Martin
