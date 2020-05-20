It would be challenging to find anyone who has not been impacted by the new normal, regardless of their circumstances. Therein lies the hidden anxiety of COVID-19. The impact can be subtle, but still stressful. We are experiencing change. Change causes stress. Our body reacts.
The Hidden Anxiety of COVID-19
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
