"Wealth is more often the result of a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, planning, and, most of all, self-discipline"

~ Thomas Stanley



But when you think of someone who is a "millionaire" you probably imagine a much flashier and fancy lifestyle. The reality is that the majority of millionaires are regular people that have good financial habits. Learn what those are along with the best tactics from the book in this "The Millionaire Next Door" animated summary.

