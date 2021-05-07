"Wealth is more often the result of a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, planning, and, most of all, self-discipline"
~ Thomas Stanley
But when you think of someone who is a "millionaire" you probably imagine a much flashier and fancy lifestyle. The reality is that the majority of millionaires are regular people that have good financial habits. Learn what those are along with the best tactics from the book in this "The Millionaire Next Door" animated summary.
The Millionaire Next Door Summary & Review (Thomas Stanley) - ANIMATED - YouTubePosted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on May 7, 2021 10:52 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
steefen
-
businessluv
-
LimeWood
-
BizWise
-
centrifugePR
-
NolanGreen
-
problogger78
-
Copysugar
-
MarketWiz
-
DigiTechBlog
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
fusionswim
-
profmarketing
-
highperformance
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
Mossmedia
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments