27
Vote
0 Comment
"Wealth is more often the result of a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, planning, and, most of all, self-discipline"
~ Thomas Stanley

But when you think of someone who is a "millionaire" you probably imagine a much flashier and fancy lifestyle. The reality is that the majority of millionaires are regular people that have good financial habits. Learn what those are along with the best tactics from the book in this "The Millionaire Next Door" animated summary.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company