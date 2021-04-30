"In your effort to attend to all things, everything gets shortchanged and nothing gets its due"
~ Gary Keller
Instead, concentrate on your ONE thing and watch your success come much faster, your life gets much happier and your stress decrease significantly. Check out the best ideas from Gary Keller's "The ONE Thing" in this animated summary!
The One Thing Summary & Review (Gary Keller) - ANIMATED
Posted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on April 30, 2021 11:47 am
