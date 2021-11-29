"Use money to gain control over your time, because not having control of your time is such a powerful and universal drag on happiness. The ability to do what you want, when you want, with who you want, for as long as you want to, pays the highest dividend that exists in finance."



― Morgan Housel



If you read one book this year on personal finance, make it "The Psychology of Money"! It is hands down one of the best books on the topic. You'll be inspired and motivated to get in full control of your finances. The problem is motivation does not pay the bills... so let's talk implementation!

