Recently I wrote about the inner voices that speak to us, opine to us and drive our actions. After thinking more about those voices I started to think more deeply about one in particular. It is the one that I call the “Inner Critic.”



You know the one: Nag, nag, nag, compare and contrast, criticism without compliment and is never satisfied, let alone actually be happy.



If you are like me you are all to familiar with it’s tone, its message and the impact it can have on self esteem. It can be quite brutal. And it can go on and on and on spewing the same script about all the things that we have done and are doing “wrong” to the point of convincing us that there is actually something wrong with us that isn’t wrong with other people.



