“The starting point of all achievement is DESIRE. Keep this constantly in mind. Weak desire brings weak results, just as a small fire makes a small amount of heat.”
― Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich
Can you really think yourself to richness? On the surface, it sounds like an impossible idea. But, once you dig into the this timeless classic, you'll soon realize that your success lives or dies by your mindset.
Check out the animated summary of this evergreen best-seller!
