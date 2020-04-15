There’s been a lot of talk about Yale’s Science of Well-Being course. Fortunately, I’ve completed it and I have the opportunity to share my insights about the program. Is it worth the time? Does it really increase your happiness? Read to find out!
Three Takeaways from Yale’s Science of Well-Being CoursePosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 15, 2020 7:52 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 18 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin