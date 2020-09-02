This is the trailer for our podcast, The Secular Foxhole. Blair tells about the background for the name of the podcast, and we talk about the different symbols in the show artwork.
As a freethinker, are you looking through binoculars out at the world in the safety of a foxhole? Get fuel for your soul and intellectual ammunition by listening to The Secular Foxhole podcast, in order to fight for the separation of religion and state.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Why The Name Secular Foxhole?
The symbol for science
The dollar sign
Capitalism
The Statue of Liberty
Separation of church and state
Freedom of conscience
American exceptionalism
Secular Foxhole on Twitter
The Secular Foxhole on Instagram
Martin Lindeskog's podcast, EGO NetCast, on Locals
Martin Lindeskog (Lyceum) on Parler
