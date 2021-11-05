Taking a break is important for your mental well-being and physical health.



It’s also essential to take time off when you’re under pressure in order not to burn out or let negative emotions get the best of you – after all, there are only 24 hours every day!



Do you work all day and night without taking a break to walk outside, smell the fresh air around your home or business? Have you missed breakfast, lunch, or dinner as you worked right through?





