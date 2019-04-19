Start in your closet when you are preparing a speech. It is important, but why? Listen and find out in this episode.
Read more about this topic in Carina's blog post and listen to Aviani underklädespodden, when Carina visited the podcast.
Also read about the great Swedish opera singer Birgit Nilsson and what she found out was the best things to wear.
