Working with coaching clients over the years, I’ve often supported people to assess their current circumstances and determine if they needed to make a change or just change their perspective.
An effective coaching technique to sort out facts, fiction, and feelings is to use metaphors to describe things that are difficult to articulate. In fact, a good metaphor can lead to a more significant aha moment than churning the same logical thoughts over and over.
Where Do You Thrive? Consider a Dog's Life to Find Out. — Alli PolinPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
