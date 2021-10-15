Do you embrace fear as a small business owner?



If you’ve ever launched a new business, you likely know all too well that mixed feeling of joy and absolute terror that’s always churning in your belly and your mind.



One minute, you’re on top of the world, super excited about your venture and the potential that lies ahead. The next minute, you’re in full panic mode, looking at worst-case scenarios and envisioning a massive failure (one that’s not real, by the way) and having to run back to your 9-5 job.



I’m here to tell you, that feeling is totally normal. In fact, if you aren’t getting that feeling, you should be concerned.

