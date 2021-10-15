Do you embrace fear as a small business owner?
If you’ve ever launched a new business, you likely know all too well that mixed feeling of joy and absolute terror that’s always churning in your belly and your mind.
One minute, you’re on top of the world, super excited about your venture and the potential that lies ahead. The next minute, you’re in full panic mode, looking at worst-case scenarios and envisioning a massive failure (one that’s not real, by the way) and having to run back to your 9-5 job.
I’m here to tell you, that feeling is totally normal. In fact, if you aren’t getting that feeling, you should be concerned.
Why You Need to Embrace Fear as a Small Business Owner to SucceedPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
From https://smallbiztipster.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on October 15, 2021 10:16 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
Inspiretothrive
-
Mossmedia
-
amabaie
-
lyceum
-
MarketWiz
-
centrifugePR
-
businessgross
-
blogexpert
-
FutureVision
-
DigiTechBlog
-
thelastword
-
advertglobal
-
LoopLooper
-
AmyJordan
-
kingofcontent92
-
sophia2
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments