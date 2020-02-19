I’ve discovered that people like it when you are vulnerable. It makes us relatable. It gives others a sense that they are not alone and can understand our struggles.
You Give Vulnerability A Bad NamePosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
Comments
3 hours ago
I will talk about my vulnerability regarding an email I received with "constructive" criticism of my first book on tea, from a native English speaking person, expat now living in "Scandinavia." I will share my thoughts about the review in upcoming episodes of my new podcast, The Perfect Cuppa: Tea Sketches. After I have shared this, I could go on and plan for the next book on tea, and other activities, related to my passion for tea.
Best Premises,
Martin
2 hours 40 minutes ago