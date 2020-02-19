17
You Give Vulnerability A Bad Name

I’ve discovered that people like it when you are vulnerable. It makes us relatable. It gives others a sense that they are not alone and can understand our struggles.


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rachel: I hear you! More power to you! Have you checked out Chris Brogan's work?

I will talk about my vulnerability regarding an email I received with "constructive" criticism of my first book on tea, from a native English speaking person, expat now living in "Scandinavia." I will share my thoughts about the review in upcoming episodes of my new podcast, The Perfect Cuppa: Tea Sketches. After I have shared this, I could go on and plan for the next book on tea, and other activities, related to my passion for tea.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
2 hours 40 minutes ago

I appreciate your reply, Martin. Yours is a perfect example of how being vulnerable with your passion may open you up to criticism, but can make you stronger in the long run. Also, I am aware of Chris Brogan's work. Thanks again!
