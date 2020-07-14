17
Some bloggers believe you get good engagement only AFTER you gain a big follower count.

Not true.

The only way to get people to engage you on social media is to be social with other human beings. That’s it. Speak up. Listen. Listen. Speak up. But bloggers falsely believe the only way to get people to talk to you, to retweet your tweets, to Like your Facebook updates and to click your blog links on social media is to FIRST have a huge following. Not true. Totally not true. I know. I experienced this first hand.


Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Lisa: Thanks for sharing this piece of wisdom about engagement and comments.

All the Best,

Martin
Share your small business tips with the community!
