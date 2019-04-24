Blogging offers an amazing opportunity to build authority and earn income.
You can create a blog about anything you have knowledge about or experience in.
The key is to choose a niche and dive in — serving a specific audience is better than writing about a jumble of topics.
Whether you want to focus on a business topic like growth marketing or a personal passion like a sport, choose a vertical and dive in.
12 Ways to Earn Money and Authority by BloggingPosted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on April 24, 2019 1:34 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
2010Taxes
-
eScoutRoom
-
2011tax
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2013Taxes
-
pvariel
-
clickfire
-
PMVirtual
-
MasterMinuteman
-
steefen
-
thelastword
-
AmyJordan
-
businessgross
-
businessluv
-
sundaydriver
-
bloggerpalooza
-
NolanGreen
-
ObjectOriented
-
advertglobal
-
Webdev1
-
luvhealthcare
-
logistico
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
lyceum
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
56 minutes ago
Some of them I am already following. But few are not, will surely try that and will come back to you.
Very useful post.
Keep sharing.
Best
Phil