Expert roundup: 139 advantages and disadvantages of YouTube. Actionable methods for succeeding on YouTube in the areas of traffic generation and monetization.


Written by tvisgint
2 days ago

Great job on the article! I agree with most of the points you made. YouTube is a great way to quickly put yourself out on the internet without making huge investments. However, after working with a collection of YouTube clients, burnout can most definitely occur if you do not manage yourself correctly! YouTube is a low-risk/high-reward platform that anyone can join. However, most creators are not cut out to create content because they lack willpower and consistency.
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Thomas Visgintas: Thanks for sharing your thoughts on this entry! I haven't created many videos on YouTube, but I use this platform as a destination for one of my podcasts, and for live-streaming via Happs.

Welcome to BizSugar!

All the Best,

Martin
