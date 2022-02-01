Tools are only as effective as the person wielding them. The same can be said for using social media management tools.



I mean, a rock was a rock until someone decided it could be fashioned into a handy everyday item right? Side note: that prehistoric human probably made pretty good money off his invention.



We’ve come a long way since the rock, but gizmo overwhelm can be a real thing for digital marketers.



Hence this guide from one entrepreneur to another on social media tools.

