17
Vote
2 Comment

3 Original Ways to Promote your Hotel on Social Media

3 Original Ways to Promote your Hotel on Social Media - https://aremorch.com Avatar Posted by AreMorch under Social Media
From https://aremorch.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on July 12, 2019 1:59 pm
The Hotel business is very visual in nature, which makes social media perfectly suited for advertising. Not only that, but it is a great way to build a personal rapport with your visitors, do some follow up, and get some of their recommendations.

Without a solid social media strategy, you’re leaving tons of money on the table and aren’t taking advantage of all the branding power a well-run social media page can have. Let’s take a look at a few original ways you can use social media to promote your business.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 11 minutes ago

Are: These tips (show another side of your business, city guides, and be weird) could be applied to other industries. Thanks for sharing these tips. You could start thinking outside the box, after reading your post.
- 0 +



Written by AreMorch
1 hour 36 minutes ago

Thanks, Martin! Thinking outside the box I wrote about here: https://aremorch.com/hotels/7-ways-for-hotels-to-think-outside-the-box-to-fit-new-customer-success-inside-the-box/

Something I really encourage Hotels to start doing.. Are
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company