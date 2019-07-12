The Hotel business is very visual in nature, which makes social media perfectly suited for advertising. Not only that, but it is a great way to build a personal rapport with your visitors, do some follow up, and get some of their recommendations.



Without a solid social media strategy, you’re leaving tons of money on the table and aren’t taking advantage of all the branding power a well-run social media page can have. Let’s take a look at a few original ways you can use social media to promote your business.

