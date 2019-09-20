According to the Pew Research Center, 72% of people in the United States use social media, and it’s becoming more and more popular.
If using social media to promote your blog seems daunting, don’t worry — there are plenty of simple ways to do it.
Here are some useful tips for promoting your blog on social media and reaching this wide audience.
3 Simple Tips to Promote Your Blog on Social MediaPosted by erikemanuelli under Social Media
From https://nopassiveincome.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on September 20, 2019 8:30 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 59 minutes ago