3 Social Media Tools to Jumpstart Your Influencer MarketingPosted by kimonos under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on November 25, 2018 9:44 am
Are you interested in working with influential social media personalities? Not sure where to start?
In this article, you’ll find three tools to help you manage influencer relationships and campaigns.
In this article, you’ll find three tools to help you manage influencer relationships and campaigns.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 hours ago