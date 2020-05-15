TubeBuddy for YouTube For years I worked in the dark on YouTube until TubeBuddy was introduced to me. Do you ever wonder why you are not getting more views on your YouTube channel? You are not alone as there are over 2 billion active users on YouTube.



Yes, that is over 2 BILLION users there on that channel!



How can you make your videos ever show up and be seen?



Recently, I’ve found a tool for YouTube to help with that. The credit for this must be given to Ileane Smith who guided me along with this tool called TubeBuddy.

