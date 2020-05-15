17
TubeBuddy for YouTube For years I worked in the dark on YouTube until TubeBuddy was introduced to me. Do you ever wonder why you are not getting more views on your YouTube channel? You are not alone as there are over 2 billion active users on YouTube.

Yes, that is over 2 BILLION users there on that channel!

How can you make your videos ever show up and be seen?

Recently, I’ve found a tool for YouTube to help with that. The credit for this must be given to Ileane Smith who guided me along with this tool called TubeBuddy.


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 52 minutes ago

Lisa: Great to hear! :) Talk to you soon again! Have a nice weekend!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: We have to have a talk soon! About this and some other tools! Thanks for sharing these reviews!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Sure Martin, thank you and have a great weekend!
Written by Ileane
1 day 3 hours ago

Hi Lisa, TubeBuddy is so awesome. I use it everyday so it's great to hear you are hooked on it too!
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 2 hours 23 minutes ago

Yes, thank you Ileane for the refereral and information you shared about it!
