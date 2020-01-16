Instagram is known for hashtags, amazing photos, and influencers, but it has also been recognized as a marketing powerhouse that can help you earn and save money. You might know a little about how to advertise on the platform and drive sales, but there are other ways to use it for business purposes. With the hard economic times, it’s natural to want to save money, and there is no better place to learn how to do it than on Instagram. These four tips are a great starting point.

