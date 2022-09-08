23
4 Ways to Share Audio Content on Social Media

4 Ways to Share Audio Content on Social Media
Content rules on the internet but not all kinds are used and perceived by every person. The most popular type of content is primarily, video, then written, and the least accessed is audio. The audio had been the primary type of material in the past when radios were prevalent. But the sound isn’t completely dead; in fact, it is rising again and getting fame as innovative apps are emerging in addition to new ways to add podcasts and audio files on social media.


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I will check out Hear Me Out app. I see that you have listed LibSyn (Liberated Syndication) as one way. It is a great podcast host. Other are e.g., Blubrry, BuzzSprout, Captivate, and RSS.com.

All the Best,

Martin
