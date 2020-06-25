Social media marketing never stays the same - platforms add new features and ingenious developers keep coming with innovative tools.



As such, marketers can never rely on a static set of tactics. Marketers can't remain stagnant, even for a year - without constantly experimenting, testing new platforms, trying new tools, without trying out new and improved ways to grab your followers’ attention, you'll soon be forgotten.



With that in mind, here are some of the best apps for Instagram marketing, which can help to add something fresh to your platform efforts.

