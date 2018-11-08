28
Vote
1 Comment
There’s one at every social gathering: That person who just loves to hear himself talk.

You know the kind – trying to get a word in edgewise is a battle. And when you finally do, he’s just waiting for his turn to speak again.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

I have heard about 4 (of 7) tools mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop