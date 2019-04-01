Remember Instagram Video Marketing in 2013? In case you don’t, videos back then were capped at a mere 15 seconds. Boring!



Fast-forward to 2019 and brands are now allowed to roll out epic 60-second videos.



Not just this, but Instagram introduced IGTV last year, too. All these sweeping changes mean that your strategy has to adapt so that you continue to kill it when it comes to social media lead generation.



If you’re wondering how on earth you’re going to destroy the competition and reach the right people on the most visual of platforms, join us as we take a look at 7 brilliant Instagram video marketing tips. First, be sure you have a business Instagram profile before you begin!

