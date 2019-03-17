Running your own social media agency is tough, especially if you're a new startup. You need to balance your time so you can serve existing clients and pitch to new ones.



How do you prioritize your time, and, if you’re managing a team, make sure they’re working as effectively as possible?



Who better to answer the question than your peers who've been there and felt your pain.



So we asked social media experts and agency owners to share their best time-saving social media management tips to help you on your way.

