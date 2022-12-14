My friend Sally is still not ready to tweet yet. She like others I’ve met along the way finds Twitter difficult to understand. I was with another customer yesterday who said “that will be the day I tweet.” (He just got started with Instagram). The Guardian wrote a little while ago about why normal people struggle with Twitter. Many folks are not using any Twitter tools or their own Twitter analytics tools thus not seeing or feeling a good Twitter experience or results.



Twitter is the one social network that has so many tools to help you improve your experience on Twitter. Since 2009 there have been thousands of different tools. Some have gone and a few have stayed. Many new Twitter tools come out almost every week.



Everyone is trying to make a buck off the Twitter network. I’m only sharing 7 Twitter tools so you don’t become overwhelmed.

