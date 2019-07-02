Staying connected is essential for the way people work. Whether it is through voice, video, or text, workers use different platforms to make these connections. And according to the 2019 State of the Digital Workplace Report from Igloo, coworkers are connecting on Facebook more frequently than on other social media.
Facebook is by far the leading platform where employees are connecting with their coworkers. At 87%, it is more than twice as popular as Instagram and LinkedIn who both have 42%. Twitter was next at 38%, followed by Snapchat at 16% and Pinterest 9%.
87% of your emaployees are connecting with coworkers on Facebook - Small Business TrendsPosted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on July 2, 2019 10:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments