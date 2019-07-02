Staying connected is essential for the way people work. Whether it is through voice, video, or text, workers use different platforms to make these connections. And according to the 2019 State of the Digital Workplace Report from Igloo, coworkers are connecting on Facebook more frequently than on other social media.

Facebook is by far the leading platform where employees are connecting with their coworkers. At 87%, it is more than twice as popular as Instagram and LinkedIn who both have 42%. Twitter was next at 38%, followed by Snapchat at 16% and Pinterest 9%.

