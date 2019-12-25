It may be hard to believe, but with 2019 coming to a close, hashtags have been fully integrated into LinkedIn for well over a year! Despite hashtags’ staying power on the platform, many businesses still struggle with how to best use them to grow their audiences and receive more engagement.
