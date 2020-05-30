Facebook Creators you can now add clickable links to Facebook Page Stories from desktop. If you have access to Facebook Creator Studio use this interface to create stories for your page. This new interface is super easy to use and you can track your progress and engagement from the desktop as well!
Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on May 30, 2020 8:11 am
