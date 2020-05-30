22
Vote
0 Comment
Facebook Creators you can now add clickable links to Facebook Page Stories from desktop. If you have access to Facebook Creator Studio use this interface to create stories for your page. This new interface is super easy to use and you can track your progress and engagement from the desktop as well!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company